New Delhi: Have you heard of this new social media platform called Clubhouse? If no, then do not worry, you're not alone as many haven't yet had the opportunity to use it, either because they're not on an iOS device or because they haven't received an invite. Yes, an invite. One can join this new social media platform only if they secure an invite to get in.

So, what exactly is Clubhouse? It is basically an interactive audio-based social media app which allows its users to chat in real time, share stories, ideas and thoughts and listeners can ask questions to each other using their voice without the need for a lot of other equipment. In short, one can just call it their own own personal podcast.

The social media networking app is organized as chat rooms started by speakers who run the floor, then users can go to any room and listen to people speaking on wide range of topics where one can take the stage and participate by raising their hand and join the discussion along with people all over the world. And, the most interesting feature is that when the live interaction is over, it is gone forever as nothing recorded and is not saved anywhere.

“Clubhouse is voice-only, and we think voice is a very special medium. With no camera on, you don’t have to worry about eye contact, what you’re wearing, or where you are. You can talk on Clubhouse while you’re folding laundry, breastfeeding, commuting, working on your couch in the basement, or going for a run. Instead of typing something and hitting Send, you’re engaged in a back-and-forth dialogue with others,” read the app’s site description.

As per reports, so far, the user base is a diverse mix of entrepreneurs, investors, entertainers and artists of all ages. Presently, Clubhouse is mostly big with celebrities and if you float around the app and you might get lucky to hear celebrities like Oprah, Kevin Hart, Drake, Chris Rock, or Ashton Kutcher. They might even host chats, where you might get the opportunity to discuss on the topics with these famous and powerful people.

The app was launched on May 2020 with 600,000 registered users by its founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth who chose to stay away from the press. In May, the app was valued at around $100 million despite have just 1,500 users at the time, according to a CNBC report. The company describes the app as “a new type of social product based on voice [that] allows people everywhere to talk, tell stories, develop ideas, deepen friendships, and meet interesting new people around the world.”

According to a report published by Vogue, the app’s experience can be described as “a dizzying bringing together of live podcast-style conversations, panel discussions, networking opportunities (some savvy people are already swapping ‘influencer’ for ‘moderator’) and advantageous multiple-room use (locked and private options are available so you can talk to pals too), the social-media app mimics real-life interactions.”

Now, let us come down to its most unique feature of getting an invite. Currently, one cannot join Clubhouse without an invite. And if you’re an iPhone user, you can download the app and reserve a username, if you are interested in joining the platform. However, there have been rumours making rounds that the app might expand to the general public soon which means one can join the app even without an invite.

The app’s company has reportedly stated that it has not been made public yet as it wants to build community slowly and also wants to prepare features that will help it handle larger numbers of people. “We are building Clubhouse for everyone and working to make it available to the world as quickly as possible,” the app’s site reads.

If you’re not yet on Clubhouse you can sign up for the waitlist here. “We are so excited to welcome you to it and to hear what you think,” read a note from the founders.