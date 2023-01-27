Home

Technology

Coca-Cola To Launch Smartphones In India in March 2023: Check Expected Features

Coca-Cola To Launch Smartphones In India in March 2023: Check Expected Features

The image shared by Sharma on Twitter shows the rear side of the phone featuring a dual camera system, and volume control buttons located on the right edge of the phone.

Coco-Cola Plans to Launch Smartphones In India in March 2023.

Mumbai: Coca-Cola, the popular soft drink company, said it is planning to launch a smartphone in India in collaboration with a smartphone manufacturer. The company said the launch is expected to take place as early as March this year. It was shared by Indian tipster Mukul Sharma. He said on Twitter that the new #Cola Phone will be launching in India this quarter and Coca-Cola is working with a smartphone brand for it.

The image shared by Sharma on Twitter shows the rear side of the phone featuring a dual camera system, and volume control buttons located on the right edge of the phone. However, no other details of the phone are available at this time.

[Exclusive] Here’s the all new #Cola Phone 😍

Can confirm that the device is launching this quarter in India.

Coca-Cola is collaborating with a smartphone brand for this new phone.

Feel free to retweet.#ColaPhone pic.twitter.com/QraA1EHb6w — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 24, 2023

It might be a surprise for a beverage firm to enter into the smartphone market, but it is not the first time that a non-smartphone manufacturer has done so. In the past, several smartphone brands have collaborated with other popular brands to bring special editions of their devices.

Coco-Cola Smartphone: Check specifications, features

According to a report by TOI, the smartphone in the leaked render is believed to be the Realme 10 4G, which is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. The phone buyers are waiting to see whether the Coca-Cola branded smartphone will be a hit in the Indian market.