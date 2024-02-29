Home

COD Warzone Mobile Launches March 21: All You Need To Know

Players can expect a variety of features including the Battle Pass, BlackCell offering, and new Store Bundles.

COD Warzone is making its mobile debut on March 21, 2024. (Image: Activision)

New Delhi: Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is set to launch worldwide on March 21, 2024, for iOS and Android devices. This release will bring the popular Call of Duty battle royale experience to mobile platforms, allowing players to enjoy the game on the go. The launch will include new content such as Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, and more, as part of Season 2 Battle Pass and BlackCell offerings. This announcement from Activision adds onto the hype among fans waiting to experience the game onto their handheld devices.

Here are all the details on the popular upcoming COD game.

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile Launch

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is set to launch worldwide on March 21, 2024, for both iOS and Android devices. This announcement by Activision has generated excitement among fans, with the game offering new content such as Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, and more in Season 2. Players can expect a variety of features including the Battle Pass, BlackCell offering, and new Store Bundles. The release date was confirmed through various sources like the official Call of Duty website, social media platforms like Twitter, and news articles. The game will provide a shared progression system where Battle Pass and friends list sync across Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone, enhancing the gaming experience with more competition in matches with up to 120 players.

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: What’s New

Player Level: Seamless synchronisation of player levels across platforms (Confirmed: Level Up Across PSS, Xbox, PC, and Mobile)

Seamless synchronisation of player levels across platforms (Confirmed: Level Up Across PSS, Xbox, PC, and Mobile) Weapon Level: Progression of weapon levels for unlocking new camos and attachments across all platforms (Shared Weapon Level Progression)

Progression of weapon levels for unlocking new camos and attachments across all platforms (Shared Weapon Level Progression) Battle Pass Progression: Shared progression of Battle Pass across console, PC, and mobile (Cross-Platform Battle Pass Progression)

Shared progression of Battle Pass across console, PC, and mobile (Cross-Platform Battle Pass Progression) Store Bundles: Access to purchased bundles across all platforms with compatibility confirmation (Cross-Inventory Bundles)

Access to purchased bundles across all platforms with compatibility confirmation (Cross-Inventory Bundles) Social Features: Shared friends list, chat channels, and in-match social features across platforms (Connected Social Experience)

Shared friends list, chat channels, and in-match social features across platforms (Connected Social Experience) Control & Accessibility Settings: Customisable control and accessibility options for a personalised mobile gaming experience (Tailored Controls & Accessibility)

Customisable control and accessibility options for a personalised mobile gaming experience (Tailored Controls & Accessibility) Battle Royale (Verdansk): Classic big map Battle Royale experience with up to 120 players (120-Player Battle Royale)

Classic big map Battle Royale experience with up to 120 players (120-Player Battle Royale) Battle Royale (Rebirth Island): Fast-paced Battle Royale experience with respawns and smaller map size (Resurgence on Rebirth Island)

Fast-paced Battle Royale experience with respawns and smaller map size (Resurgence on Rebirth Island) Multiplayer: Access to classic Call of Duty Multiplayer maps and modes for diverse gaming experiences (Classic Multiplayer Modes)

COD Warzone: Pre-Register

By pre-ordering, you will be notified as soon as Warzone Mobile is available on your device, allowing you to download it promptly upon release. Additionally, pre-registration rewards have been unveiled, including various in-game items like Operator skins and weapon blueprints, which will be automatically added to players’ accounts at launch. Here are the steps to pre-register for COD Warzone:

Pre-Ordering on Android:

Go to the Google Play Store. Sign in to your Google Play account. Search for ‘Warzone Mobile’ and visit the official app page. Click on the ‘Pre-Register’ button.

Pre-Ordering on iOS:

Head over to the App Store. Sign into your Apple Account. Search for ‘Warzone Mobile’ and go to the official app page. Click on the ‘Pre-Order’ button.

