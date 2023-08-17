Home

Technology

Compared | Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Price, Specifications

Compared | Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Price, Specifications

The launch of Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 comes days after Samsung raised the curtain from Galaxy Z Fold 5 paving the way for stiff competition between the two foldable smartphones.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

New Delhi: Chinese technology giant Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 on August 14 in China. The latest Xiaomi phone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and packs Leica-branded quad rear cameras. The launch of Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 comes days after Samsung raised the curtain from Galaxy Z Fold 5 paving the way for stiff competition between the two foldable smartphones. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 might emerge as an alternative to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, if the former comes to international markets outside China.

Trending Now

Here we have compared the two foldable smartphones:

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

The price of Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 starts at CNY 8,999 (nearly Rs. 1,02,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model in China.

The 16GB RAM + 512GB model is priced at CNY 9,999 (nearly Rs. 1,14,500), while the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model costs CNY 10,999 (nearly Rs. 1,26,600).

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 runs Android 13 with each brand’s own skin on the top. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 comes with MIUI Fold 14, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 ships with One UI 5.1.1.

On the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, users get a larger 8.03-inch foldable E6 AMOLED LTPO inner display with a 2K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The Xiaomi handset features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED cover display

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum of 1TB storage.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 has different rear camera setups.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 packs a Leica-tuned quad rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 800 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 10-megapixel periscope sensor, and 10-megapixel telephoto sensor.

For selfies and video calls, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 sports a 20-megapixel camera.

Xiaomi is offering the Mix Fold 3 in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options

Connectivity options and sensors are almost similar on both foldable.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 sports fingerprint sensors for authentication

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W wired Turbo fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 mobile was launched on 26th July 2023.

The phone comes with a 7.60-inch touchscreen primary display offering a resolution of 2176×1812 pixels at a pixel density of 374 pixels per inch (ppi).

It also features a 6.20-inch touchscreen as its second display, with a resolution of 904×2316 pixels at a pixel density of 412 pixels per inch (ppi).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It comes with 12GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 runs Android 13 and is powered by a 4400mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 supports proprietary fast charging.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 on the rear packs a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera; a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) camera, and a 10-megapixel (f/2.4) camera.

The rear camera setup has autofocus. On the front, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 packs a dual camera setup for selfies, featuring a 10-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a second 4-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a pixel size of 2.0-micron.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 runs One UI 5.1.1 is based on Android 13 and packs 256GB, 512GB, 1TB of inbuilt storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) mobile that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 measures 129.90 x 154.90 x 6.10mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 253.00 grams.

It was launched in Cream, Icy Blue, and Phantom Black colours.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, GPS, Bluetooth v5.30, NFC, USB Type-C, 3G, 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India), and 5G with active 4G on both SIM cards.

Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, compass/ magnetometer,

gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor.

As of 16th August 2023, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in India starts at Rs. 164,999.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES