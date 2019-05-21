The countdown for the Wednesday launch of India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) carrying RISAT-2B, a radar imaging earth observation satellite, began on Tuesday, said an ISRO official.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official, the 25-hour countdown for the PSLV launch started at 4.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The PSLV-C46 as per ISRO’s numbering system, will lift-off from the first launch pad at the rocket port in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at about 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The rocket will carry the RISAT-2B with a lift-off weight of 615 kg which will beef up India’s surveillance capabilities from the sky.

India also plans to launch another radar imaging satellite named RISAT-2BR later this year.

According to the ISRO, the RISAT-2B satellite will be used for agriculture, forestry, and disaster management support.

About 15 minutes into its flight, the rocket will place the RISAT-2B into an orbit of about 557 km and the satellite mission life has been estimated to 5 years.

The PSLV rocket, that will fly on Wednesday, is the core alone variant without the strap on motors.

It will be the 3rd launch of 2019, the 14th flight of PSLV Core-Alone, 36th launch from the first launch pad, and 72nd launch vehicle mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.