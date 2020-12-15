The Health Ministry has introduced CoWIN, a digital platform for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery which includes a mobile application where users will be able to self-register to get vaccinated. The CoWIN digital platform and app has been developed for real-time monitoring of coronavirus vaccine delivery, recording data and to enable people to get themselves registered for vaccination. Also Read - When Will Coronavirus End? When Will COVID Vaccine be Available in India? Union Minister Makes Big Statement

"Co-WIN digital platform includes a free downloadable mobile application which can help record vaccine data. One can register themselves on it if they want the vaccine. There are five modules in Co-WIN app — administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgement module and report module," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Here's how the entire vaccination process will be monitored with CoWIN App:

  • The administrator module is for the administrators who will be conducting these vaccination sessions.
  • Through these modules, they can create sessions and the respective vaccinators and managers will be notified.
  • The registration module is for people to get registered for vaccination. It will upload bulk data on co-morbidity provided by local authorities or by surveyors.
  • The vaccination module will verify beneficiary details and update vaccination status while the beneficiary acknowledgement module will send SMS to beneficiaries and also generate QR-based certificates after one gets vaccinated.
  • The report module will prepare reports of how many vaccine sessions have been conducted, how many people have attended those, how many people have dropped out, etc.
  • The mobile application will also send real-time data of temperature of the cold-storage facilities to the main server.
  • Data on frontline healthcare workers, who would get anti-coronavirus vaccine on a priority basis, have been collected from government and private health facilities and is being fed into CoWIN.

    The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) has recommended that COVID-19 vaccine needs to be provided on priority to government and private sector healthcare workers, which is around one crore.