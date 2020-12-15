The Health Ministry has introduced CoWIN, a digital platform for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery which includes a mobile application where users will be able to self-register to get vaccinated. The CoWIN digital platform and app has been developed for real-time monitoring of coronavirus vaccine delivery, recording data and to enable people to get themselves registered for vaccination. Also Read - When Will Coronavirus End? When Will COVID Vaccine be Available in India? Union Minister Makes Big Statement

"Co-WIN digital platform includes a free downloadable mobile application which can help record vaccine data. One can register themselves on it if they want the vaccine. There are five modules in Co-WIN app — administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgement module and report module," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Here's how the entire vaccination process will be monitored with CoWIN App: