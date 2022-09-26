New Delhi: After JioMart, Croma has announced a Diwali festival sale offering a slew of big discounts to smartphones and other electronic items. The sale teasers reveal that the platform will offer up to 10 per cent discount on HDFC Bank credit card holders. However, it is important to note that the discount might be available on select products.Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Check Apple iPhone 13 Under Rs 35,000 With Discounts
Croma's teaser page for the Diwali sale reveals that the iPhone 13 will be available at an effective price of Rs 51,990, Rs 17,910 less than the original price.
Croma Diwali Festival Sale Offers:
- Croma’s teaser page for the Diwali sale reveals that the iPhone 13 would be selling at a price of ₹51,990.
- The official price of the device is Rs 69,900.
- According to the company the iPhone 13 deal will go live today at 4:45PM.
- The price cut would likely be based on bank cards, prepaid orders and there will also be some flat discount, similar to what Flipkart offered to users.
- The Apple SE will also be on sale at a discounted price
- Sale page claims that the smartwatch will be available at an effective price of ₹19,990.
- The Samsung Galaxy FE 5G smartphone will be able to purchase it for less than ₹30,000.
- The premium device will be listed at an effective price of ₹26,999.
- The 43-inch Full HD Smart TV from OnePlus will be priced effectively at ₹19,999.