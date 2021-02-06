New Delhi: As the railways was forced to remove curtains from the air-conditioned coaches of the trains in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the national transporter has come up with a new innovation of smart switchable windows to cut constant light from outside and external heat. Also Read - Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Notification Released, Apply For 2532 Apprentice Posts @rrccr.com | Age Limit, Selection And Educational Qualifications Here

A Railway Ministry official said the curtains in AC coaches of Rajdhani and Shatabdi and other Mail or Express trains were removed to prevent the spread of coronavirus since the outbreak of COVID-19 last year. Also Read - Over 2400km New Lines And 6000km Electrification: Indian Railways Sets Target For 2021-22 | Details Here

He said that though the removal of curtains was inevitable, the purpose of putting curtains on the windows of AC coaches remains unchanged. Also Read - Railway Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman Makes Big Announcements For Indian Railways | Details Here

He said, “The passengers were facing inconvenience of constant light from outside and external heat during the summer season affecting the efficacy of internal cooling too. This problem existed on a pan-India basis.”

The official said that for the first time in Indian Railways, Eastern Railway has evolved a solution to the curtain problem.

The official said that the Eastern Railway has introduced Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) based “smart switchable window” in the First AC coach of the Howrah-New Delhi AC Special, earlier known as the Rajdhani Express.

“This technology enables passengers to press the switch to make the transparent window glass non-transparent and vice versa,” he said.

“The newly installed window glass based on this technology will help the passengers enjoy privacy whenever they want and will also cut the ultra-violet radiation through the window glass,” the official added.

(With inputs from IANS)