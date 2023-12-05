Home

Cybercrimes, Cyber Frauds Helpline And Portal, Centre Provides Updates And Details

Citizen Financial Cyber Frauds Reporting and Management System has been developed as a part of the “National Cybercrime Reporting Portal”.

Representational image (unsplash.com)

Cybercrimes, Cyber Frauds Helpline: Police and Public Order are State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. The States/UTs are primarily responsible for the prevention, detection, investigation, and prosecution of crimes including cybercrime through their Law Enforcement Agencies. The Central Government supplements the initiatives of the States/UTs through advisories and financial assistance under various schemes for the capacity building of their LEAs.

The Ministry of Home Affairs operationalized the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal on 30 August 2019 to provide a centralized mechanism to the citizens for online reporting of all types of cybercrime incidents, with a special focus on cybercrimes against women and children. Incidents reported on this portal, their conversion into FIRs, and subsequent action thereon are handled by the State/UT Law Enforcement Agency concerned as per the provisions of the law.

Citizen Financial Cyber Frauds Reporting and Management System has been developed as a part of the “National Cybercrime Reporting Portal”. This module provides an integrated platform, where all stakeholders including Law Enforcement Agencies of States/UTs, all major Banks and financial intermediaries, payment wallets, crypto exchanges, and e-commerce companies work in tandem to ensure that quick, decisive, and system-based effective action is taken to prevent the flow of money from victim’s account to cyber fraudster’s account.

The money thus seized is then restored to the victim following due legal process. The platform enables the identification of the various financial channels being misused by the fraudsters for routing the fraud proceeds. A toll-free Helpline number ‘1930’ has been operationalized to get assistance in lodging online cyber complaints. Since the inception of the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System, more than 12.77 lakh complaints have been registered till November 15, 2023. So far, a financial amount of more than Rs. 930 Crore has been saved in more than 3.80 lakh complaints.

The MHA holds regular interactions with the State/UTs and advises them to expedite the disposal of cybercrime incidents reported.

This was stated by Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

