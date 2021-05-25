New Delhi: Cyclone Yaas has intensified into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ and is expected to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island tomorrow around noon. West Bengal, Odisha and Sikkim are likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone, even as government and authorities are taking necessary steps to secure the citizens and lessen the damage. Technology comes in handy at such times and there are several sites and apps that let you keep a track of Cyclone Yaas and monitor its movement in real time. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas: Water Level Rises in Sea; Weather Change Causes Heavy Rain, Strong Wind | WATCH

Here are top 5 apps/websites to help you live track Cyclone Yaas:

Esri India's new GIS Map

Geographic Information System (GIS) Software and Solutions provider Esri India on Tuesday created a map to follow the live path of the cyclone Yass in the Bay of Bengal. The map is built with ArcGIS Online, Esri's mapping and analytics system, and provides updates on the weather, wind speed, number of households and population in the area. The map is consolidating the information from various authoritative feeds and sources for an integrated view on the movement and impact of Cyclone Yass. The Cyclone Yass Live Path GIS Map application would also help in early preparedness in terms of most affected areas, evacuation planning, shelters, and rehabilitation plans so that there is timely action for the safety of life and property.

UMANG app

The government’s UMANG app has a separate section that offers all IMD department services, including real-time tracking of the cyclone. Download the app from the App Store or Google Play store and search for IMD on the search bar. The carousel on the homepage also offers a warning of the cyclone Yaas and clicking on it will take you to the IMD section. There’s an option called cyclone that opens up the ability to track Yaas real-time.

Windy.com

Windy.com offers a real-time view of the cyclone, with its accurate location and severity. There is also a timeline that lets you go ahead in time to see when the cyclone will make landfall and how severe its impact will be. Users can see stats on rain, thunder, wind speed, temperature, and clouds as well.

IMD’s Mausam website

Developed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, it offers users to track the cyclone in real-time. On the homepage, there is an option called cyclone, and clicking on it will take you to a bulletin announcing all the upcoming warnings in the country. There is an option in the side menu called Interactive Track of Cyclone. This lets you see where the eye of the cyclone is currently.

RSMC website

The Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre for Typical Cyclone Over North Indian Ocean — simply known as RSMC — allows real-time tracking of the cyclone Yaas. It has also been also developed by India’s Ministry of Earth Sciences. You may head here to check where the cyclone is at currently.