Dangerous Malware Detected In Over 100 Android Apps; 400 Million Users At Risk

The reports say that the malware has impacted more than 101 applications that are available on the Google Play Store

New Delhi: Security researchers have recently identified a new and highly dangerous malware called ‘SpinOK.’ This malicious spyware has infected over 101 Android applications found on the Google Play Store, putting the data of millions of Android users at risk.

Dr. Web, the Security researchers at Dr. Web in collaboration with Bleeping Computer have discovered a new spyware named ‘SpinOK’.

The gravity of the situation is further amplified by the fact that these infected apps have been downloaded a staggering 421,290,300 times. As a result, a substantial number of Android users are now at risk of falling victim to cyber threats.

Researchers have pointed out that all those Android users who have these applications on their phones are vulnerable to cyberattacks.

The reports say that researchers have informed Google about the applications that have been affected by the malware, and they have also advised Android users to uninstall and not download any of these apps from the Play Store.

SpinOK Malware: The Malware in Question

It is a Trojan horse that disguises itself as an advertisement SDK and gets into the systems of Android users. Once the malware gets into the system, it starts stealing data from the users’ smartphones and sending it to remote locations.

Top 10 Infected Apps:

Here is the list of the top 10 apps that are infected with the malware:

Noizz, a video editor with music Zapya: File Transfer, Share VFly: video editor and video maker Cashzine: Earn money as a reward MVBit: MV video status maker Biugo: video maker and video editor Crazy Drop Tick: Watch to earn Fizzo Novel: Reading Offline CashEM: Get Rewards

Tips To Check For Malware-Infected Apps:

Activate Google Play Protect: For a better security experience, users are advised to activate the Google Play Product on their phones. Check app permissions: Users must check the number of permissions that they have given to the apps, including those for camera, microphone, or storage, and rethink whether those permissions are really required or not. Be cautious of fake offers: While you browse the internet, you must be aware of the offers that are being circulated by various fake agencies, and you must avoid them to keep yourself safe.

