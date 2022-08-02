Dangerous Smartphone Apps: Almost everyone in today’s age is using smartphones and in such a situation, everyone’s phones will also have many apps. Apps downloaded from official platforms are also on the radar of hackers at times, i.e., hackers make smartphone apps a means of hacking and then easily access people’s details. Today we are going to tell you about some dangerous smartphone apps which you should never download and if you have downloaded them, then you should delete them immediately.Also Read - Has Battlegrounds Mobile India Been Banned? Game Removed From Google Play Store, Apple App Store

Certain smartphone apps can be dangerous

For your information, let us tell you that a dangerous Android malware threat has spread which has put at risk thousands of Android smartphone users. Due to this danger, many Google Play Store apps have been declared risky and downloading them can also empty the bank account of the users. Also Read - US Govt 'Tracking' Millions Of People With Cell Phone Location Data

Delete these apps immediately

Let us tell you about 14 apps that you should never download and if you have these apps on your phone, then delete them immediately. Also Read - Ex-CIA Engineer Convicted In Massive Theft Of Secret Info

They are

Junk Cleaner EasyCleaner Power Doctor Super Clean Full Cleaner Clean Cache Fingertip Cleaner Quick Cleaner Keep Clean Windy Clean Carpet Clean Cool Clean Strong Clean Meteor Clean

Precautionary measures

Android users who have installed any of the above apps on their phones are advised to remove them as soon as possible to be safe. Also, change the passwords of your social media accounts after uninstalling the app.

(The above information has been provided by outside source/s and the publication cannot independently confirm the veracity of the claims made here. It is only sharing the information)