London: The Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG), which owns Holiday Inn, was the target of a destructive cyberattack by hackers who claimed they did it "for fun". According to the BBC, the IHG identified the hackers as a couple from Vietnam who claimed that after attempting a ransomware assault, which was unsuccessful, the duo erased a significant amount of data. The hackers accessed the FTSE 100 firm's databases and quickly found that the password was Qwerty1234.

The hackers, calling themselves TeaPea, contacted the BBC on the encrypted messaging app, Telegram, providing screenshots as evidence that they had carried out the hack. The images, which IHG has confirmed are genuine, show they gained access to the company's internal Outlook emails, Microsoft Teams chats and server directories.

"Our attack was originally planned to be ransomware but the company's IT team kept isolating servers before we had a chance to deploy it, so we thought to have some funny [sic]. We did a wiper attack instead," one of the hackers said. A wiper attack is a cyber-attack that irreversibly destroys data, documents and files. An expert said the case highlights the vindictive side of criminal hackers.

