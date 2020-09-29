New Delhi: Days after the rift with the Google over privacy issue, Paytm on Tuesday has added a cashback feature to its app. Issuing a statement, Paytm said that it has, however, made some relevant changes in the app. Also Read - Google Meet to Limit Meetings to 60 Minutes After September 30- Know Everything

In the statement, the Paytm said that the cashback feature which is part of Cricket Player Stickers available on Paytm transactions, is compatible with the Google guidelines.

"While we remain firm in our stance on the action taken by Google, we have made a few changes to our promotions so that our cricket celebrations with you continue uninterrupted. The essence of 'Paytm Cricket League' remains the same – you get surprise Cricket Player Stickers on each transaction, and earn cashback on collecting them," Paytm said.

Earlier this month, Google had pulled down Paytm from its Google PlayStore claiming that the company is violating privacy. And later, Paytm was allowed back into the app store by Google.

“We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies,” Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy, had said.

Moreover, Google had also alleged that Paytm has violated rules several times and did not pay any attention to its warnings, forcing the tech company to take action against the app.

On the other hand, Paytm called the allegations false and said it has never been involved in anything that can be considered as gambling.

“Our users can be assured that Paytm has never been involved in anything that can be considered betting or gambling. We believe that such arbitrary actions and accusatory labelling go against the laws of our country and acceptable norms of fair competition by arbitrarily depriving our users of innovative services,” Paytm said.