NASA News: Brace yourself to witness the never seen before of universe as NASA is all set to publish an image displaying some of the universe's oldest stars and galaxies. NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland will host a live broadcast of the photos and scientific data on July 12, at 8 PM (India time) Live coverage is available to the public via NASA TV and the organisation's website.

According to a news conference held by NASA, the image is one of 10 to 20 that will be released on July 12 by the James Webb Space Telescope. The new images, according to the few scientists who have seen a sneak preview, have caused profound existential experiences and brought some of them to tears.

Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, said that he asked the team, the people closest to the project, to represent the best in their selections. His response to their selections was, "Great!'"

Zurbuchen added, “July 12th will be an emotional moment — a new world view with these first images and science results.”

“Everywhere Webb looks, there is something we have never seen before because Webb is looking in the infrared,” he said. “We are discovering galaxies we have never seen before. Every image is scrutinized and analyzed to see what it contains. One test image has over 250 new galaxies.”

“We will forever remember what we have seen,” he concluded. “I got emotional seeing these images. [They are] deeply personal and, frankly, surprised me.

Here are some of the key details: