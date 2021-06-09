New Delhi: Days after seeking more time to comply with the new IT rules in India, Twitter on Wednesday said it is deeply committed to India and is making every effort to comply with new guidelines. Replying to the Centre’s notice, Twitter Spokesperson said that the microblogging site is serving vital public conversation taking place on the service. Also Read - Fan Leaks Alleged Chat Of Sanjay Manjrekar, Claims Comment Made on Ravindra Jadeja's 'English'

“Twitter has been and remains deeply committed to India, and serving vital public conversation taking place on the service. We have assured Govt of India that Twitter is making every effort to comply with new guidelines,” Twitter Spokesperson said. Also Read - Bit Harsh! 2 Delhi Cops Face Action For Having a Little Fun While At Work | Watch Viral Video

The Spokesperson further added that an overview of the progress of talks has been duly shared (with the Government of India). “We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian Government,” the Spokesperson added. Also Read - Is AIIMS PG Exam 2021 Getting Postponed? Director Randeep Guleria Clarifies

Twitter has been and remains deeply committed to India, and serving vital public conversation taking place on the service. We have assured Govt of India that Twitter is making every effort to comply with new guidelines: Twitter Spokesperson (1/2) pic.twitter.com/MB7cdOWzqz — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

On June 7, Twitter was learnt to have approached the government seeking more time to comply with the new IT rules. As per reports, the micro-blogging site has said that it intends to comply with the rules but needs more time due to the pandemic situation in India.

An overview on our progress has been duly shared (with the Government of India). We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian Government: Twitter Spokesperson (2/2) — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

“Twitter has written to Meity seeking more time to comply with the IT rules. It has expressed its intent to comply with the rules but has been unable to do so because of the pandemic,” a source told PTI.

The response from Twitter comes after the government, last week, issued a strongly-worded final notice to the company regarding its non-compliance with the new rules.

In its notice, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had said that Twitter’s refusal to comply with the rules demonstrated the micro-blogging site’s “lack of commitment and efforts towards providing a safe experience for the people of India on its platform”.

“Despite being operational in India for more than a decade, it is beyond belief that Twitter Inc has doggedly refused to create mechanism that will enable the people of India to resolve their issues on the platform in a timely and transparent manner and through fair processes, by India based, clearly identified resources,” the ministry had said.

The new IT rules for social media companies that came into effect last month mandate large platforms like Facebook and Twitter to undertake greater due diligence and make these digital platforms more accountable and responsible for the content hosted by them.

The rules also require significant social media intermediaries — providing services primarily in the nature of messaging — to enable identification of the “first originator” of the information that undermines the sovereignty of India, the security of the state, or public order.