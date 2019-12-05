New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said promised to install CCTV cameras, panic buttons and Global Positioning System (GPS) in the existing 5,500 DTC and cluster buses, stated news agency PTI.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, the chief minister noted that each bus will have three CCTV cameras and ten panic buttons. He further said that the aim of this move is to ensure the safety of women in the city. It must be noted that the new buses in the city are equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons, GPS and hydraulic lifts, said Kejriwal.

Last month, the Delhi government had rolled out 100 standard buses. Thereafter, on November 28, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had flagged off another 100 standard floor buses under the cluster scheme. The introduction of the 100 additional buses on November 28 increased the total number of cluster bus fleet operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal System (DIMTS) to 2,000 buses, stated news agency PTI.