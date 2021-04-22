New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed pleas by social media platforms Facebook and WhatsApp, challenging India’s competition regulator Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) order for an investigation into the messaging app’s new privacy policy. Also Read - Fact Check: Does Inhaling Camphor, Ajwain Increase Your Oxygen Levels? Here's The Truth

Justice Navin Chawla said that though it would have been "prudent" for the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to await the outcome of petitions in the Supreme Court and the Delhi HC against WhatsApp's new privacy policy, but not doing so would not make the regulator's order "perverse" or "wanting of jurisdiction".

The court said it saw no merit in the petitions of Facebook and WhatsApp to interdict the investigation directed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

(With PTI inputs)