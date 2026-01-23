Home

Republic Day 2026 security gets a high-tech upgrade as Delhi Police use AI smart glasses to spot suspects instantly

Delhi Police will use AI-powered smart glasses with facial recognition and thermal imaging to identify suspects in real time, strengthening security during Republic Day celebrations.

Over a thousand Delhi Police personnel will soon sport Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled smart glasses during the Republic Day celebrations this year. Delhi Police personnel will be donning smart glasses equipped with facial recognition technology that will help them identify criminals during crowd checks, officials said.

Smart Glasses to Identify Criminals during Crowd Checks

The smart glasses use facial recognition software as well as thermal imaging that will allow police personnel to detect suspects in minutes. Facial recognition technology works by matching people’s faces with records stored on police databases. Police personnel wearing these smart glasses will be alerted about suspects on their phones after they get a match with people on watchlists or criminal records. A green light will show that the person is safe whereas a red light will indicate a suspect.

The Police officials informed that these glasses will enable personnel to spot criminals without halting traffic or stopping people for manual checks as is commonly seen. This would ensure seamless footfall at Kartavya Path and other crowded areas where people will be watching the parade.

Facial Recognition Enabled Smart Glasses

Built by an Indian company, the smart glasses are equipped with Artificial Intelligence enabled technology. They work like portable CCTV cameras that the police personnel can wear. As they pan the crowd with the glasses, the software inside them will scan the faces and run an automatic facial recognition software check with the database of criminals and people on watchlists.

Additionally, they also have thermal imaging features that can help officers identify people with higher body temperatures or uncover suspicious items.

Officials say that the glasses will be used along with CCTV footage and on-ground personnel to keep a hawk-eye view of the security arrangements during Republic Day.

Delhi Police Smart Glasses during Republic Day

Delhi Police have deployed over ten smart glasses devices among police personnel who will be deployed on the parade route, entry points, and other crowded areas.

Delhi Police have refused to disclose how many glasses devices have been bought and at what cost. “We have equipped our policemen with smart glasses that will help monitor crowds better, manage the crowd and spot potential threats, if any, and take quick action,” a senior police official said.

The Delhi Police said the smart glasses will be used during the Republic Day celebrations for the first time. “These smart glasses have been provided to police personnel for the first time during Republic Day celebrations. The decision to deploy them has been taken to provide a future-ready District Police Unit,” they added.

