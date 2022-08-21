Delhi: Delhi Police’s special unit Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) on Saturday made a major crackdown on Chinese loan app network and apprehended 22 people in the case. Police busted an alleged extortion racket involved in providing user databases to servers based in China and Hong Kong, as per report by news agency ANI. There were more than 100 malicious apps involved in the deadly network that extorted crores of money from people in different states and also stole people’s data. These apps have now been blocked. IFSO carried a massive operations over a period of 2 months and several raids were conducted in Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.Also Read - Cyber Crime Alert: Mumbai Woman Loses Rs 15 Lakh to 'Customs Clearance' Fraud

IFSO conducted an extensive technical analysis that helped them crack the alleged case of Chinese applications involved in the loan and extortion racket. It was found that all the apps were seeking malicious permissions from the user and after obtaining the access permissions, the contacts, chats, messages and images of the user were uploaded to the servers based in China and Hong Kong.

The crackdown

Delhi Police’s cyber cell received many complaints related to the extortion of money from the people who were involved in sanctioning instant loans using mobile phone applications. It was only after numerous complaints were filed that the cyber cell took due cognizance.

In the raids, police recovered 9 laptops, 25 Hard disks, 51 mobile phones, and 19 debit cards. DCP also informed that after the crackdown on recovery agents, a new trend of shifting call centres to Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh was noticed.

Meanwhile, police also recovered the operating system of the extortion racket, and revealed that they targeted the citizens who were in dire need of a small loan ranging from Rs 5,000 to 10,000. Even after the repayment was complete they were forced to pay even in lakhs.