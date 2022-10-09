Rain Alerts On iPhone: As rains in Delhi continue to batter even after Monsoon has officially left the city, there is a way to keep yourself updated on the uncertain weather conditions in Delhi-NCR. You can do this by getting rain alerts on your iPhone. As per a report by Mint, iOS16 has Weather modules to show information like 10-day forecast, daily temperature, air quality, precipitation, UV index, air quality tile and more.Also Read - 17-Year-Old Shot Dead For Not Selling iPhone In Delhi

One lesser known feature of the Weather app on iPhone is next-hour precipitation. It sends forecasts and precipitation notifications to the users, says Mint report. The feature can come handy on a day-to-day basis, especially amidst the incessant rains in Delhi-NCR regions lately. Apple says that the weather data provided by this feature is from national weather services. Here's step-by-step guide to get rain alerts on your iPhone using the next-hour precipitation feature.

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO GET RAIN ALERTS IN IPHONE:

Step 1: Open Weather app on your iPhone

Step 2: Tap on the list icon on the bottom-left corner

Step 3: Next, tap on Enable notifications

Step 4: Toggle on the Next-hour precipitation

Step 5: Next step involves giving the Weather app access to your location. For that, go to the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 6: Check Privacy>Location services>Weather. Here, turn on the precise location

A thing to note here is that the feature is currently available in select regions only. Also, in case you are travelling, you may need to toggle it on for individual locations manually.