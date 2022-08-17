Bengaluru: US technology company Dell on Tuesday launched a new XPS 13 laptop in the Indian market that is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel EVO processors, reports news agency IANS. The newly-launched laptop starts at a price of Rs 99,990 and is available on the Company’s official website and select Dell stores.Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Launched in India: All You Need to Know

“At Dell Technologies, our mission is to provide consumers with PCs that are an extension of their personalities and help them get things done seamlessly. This approach is exemplified by our new XPS 13,” said Raj Kumar Rishi, MD and General Manager, Consumer & Small Business, Dell Technologies India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Flip4 to Cost Rs 90K, Fold4 at Rs 1.55 Lakh in India: Check Launch Date, Other Details

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: Check Starting Price

New XPS 13 laptop: Rs 99,990

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: Check Specification Here

The laptop weighs 1.17 kg.

The new XPS 13 laptop is 0.55-inch thin.

It comes with a four-sided ‘InfinityEdge’ display and a Full HD+ screen.

The company said that the new laptop offers ‘Eyesafe’ technology which intelligently manages light energy at the source, reducing harmful blue light without compromising the visual experience. With ‘Express Charge 3’ technology, users can get their device charged up to 80 per cent in less than an hour, the company claimed. The motherboard of the new laptop is to be 1.8x smaller than the one found in the previous XPS 13 (2021). Also Read - Motorola Launches 'Moto g32' Smartphone. All You Need to Know

(With Input From IANS)