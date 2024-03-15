Home

Dell Launches New Alienware Gaming Laptop In India

New Delhi: Dell Technologies on Thursday launched the new gaming laptop — Alienware m18 R2, in India, powered by the latest 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

The new laptop will be available for purchase at the company’s official website, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Amazon.com and select multi-brand stores at a starting price of Rs 2,96,490.

“By offering superior performance, overclocking capabilities, and significant efficiency improvements to thermal capacity, the Alienware m18 R2 is the ideal device for those who value performance without being confined to a traditional battle station,” Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India, said in a statement.

The laptop comes with an 18-inch QHD+ display, offering an expansive view with a 165Hz refresh rate, which is also equipped with hardware-based low blue light Comfort View Plus technology.

The Alienware m18 R2 supports up to 10TB of SSD storage and 64GB of RAM, ensuring high performance and low latency during gaming sessions, the company said.

It also supports Wi-Fi 7 and up to 2X Ethernet speeds via 5GHz ethernet connections, which reduces lag and improves connection stability.

In addition, the laptop comes equipped with the Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology, which includes quad ultra-thin fans that pull air through 7 copper heat pipes and out 5 vents, for smoother gaming sessions.

