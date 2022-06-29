New Delhi: To further elevate the hybrid work experiences for organisations, Dell Technologies on Wednesday unveiled its latest commercial portfolio — Latitude and Precision laptops — in the country.Also Read - Apple Music Raises Price of its Student Plan in US, UK. Check New Rates Here

The company said that all the latest commercial devices come equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and the latest connectivity options, including 5G and Intel Wi-Fi 6E."Work is no longer limited to the 9-5 culture and the work PC is no longer just relegated to work.

The new-age devices need to become a complete endpoint solution. That is why we created an accessible and personalized approach to our latest commercial portfolio that is outcome-driven for today's rapidly evolving workplaces," Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, said in a statement.

“The new Latitude and Precision devices reflect our hybrid work expertise and cutting-edge technology, both of which help customers simplify their IT and steer the future of work with the best employee experience,” Belgundi added.

The Latitude 9430 is an ultra-premium PC offering the world’s smallest 14-inch 16:10 business PC and the best screen-to-body ratio on a 14-inch business PC. Meanwhile, Latitude 7330 Ultralight configuration is said to be the world’s smallest and lightest 13.3-inch premium commercial 16:9 laptop. The new Latitude 7430 provides an amazing screen experience, intelligent performance, built-in security & privacy.

The new Precision 5470 comes with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors, 64GB of DDR5 memory, 4TB of storage and a choice of NVIDIA RTX A1000 Graphics. It delivers performance levels previously only offered in larger workstations. Meanwhile, the Precision 5570 comes with up to NVIDIA RTX A2000 Graphics.