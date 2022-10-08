Delhi: We might as well skip a heartbeat if we are unable to find our phones for even 5minutes. In this technologically driven world, Phone is where some of our most precious data is stored. If someone’s phone is stolen, it can be very frustrating and also scary at the same time. When a wallet is lost we immediately we block debit and credit cards. There are few techniques using which you can endeavour to remotely take care of your data.Also Read - Tecno Pova Neo Smartphone Launched: 6000mAh Battery, 30 Days Standby | More Details Inside

Here is how you may try to safeguard your phone from fraudsters:

BLOCK YOUR PHONE

The Department of Telecommunications has launched an official website Central Equipment Identity Register (CIER) that aims to reduce mobile phone theft. This website is also launched to help mobile owners to block, unblock their lost phone. Also Read - Lockdown Impact: 2 in 3 Indian Adults Addicted To Being Online Due To Covid, Says Report

People can visit the website at www.ceir.gov.in – and fill the required form.

First one will have to file an FIR

Required documents – mobile purchase invoice, police complaint number, required information about location of theft.

Check the website for any other information required

HAVE YOU BLOCKED YOUR SIM?

One of the most important things to be mindful of when one’s mobile is stolen is to block the SIM card because there are chances that the number can be used for unethical operations. For this, kindly visit the telecom operator and file a complaint with the FIR report.

REMOTELY ERASE DATA

Google can also help you help a little in such case.

For Android users – With your Google ID and password go to www.google.com/android/. This will lead to the location of your device. IF you wish to erase all data from the phone – go to Set up option, choose Secure and Erase option.

For iPhone users – go to www.icloud.com/find/ and log in using their Apple ID and password. Chose the device from the list and click on erase. In case the phone is found, one can cancel the request also.

This process will take place only of the device is online, if it is offline, then the procedure will take place when phone is online next time.

While these are few techniques to safeguard phone data, go through the process in details. There could be few changes depending on the device