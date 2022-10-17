Delhi: These days keeping important documents handy is a must. It is always easy to keep all necessary documents like exam results, licenses and other documents at one place and its even better if they are just a click away. With onward digitalization of the world, digital locker to keep papers and documents makes it accessible from any part of the world. Then one does not need to carry all the paperwork around. In a bid to move forward with digital India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched DigiLocker few years ago. From ration cards, aadhar, licences, marksheets, DigiLocker can store multiple documents. Now, the app has extended it services and introduced feature to get pension certificate to assist senior citizens.Also Read - Good News For Pensioners: Now You Can Register Grievances With This Helpline Number

In fact, in a big move to help the aged, the Bank of Maharashtra will issue pension certificates to them. So, if you want to know how to get your pension certificate through DigiLocker, here are the steps:

How to get pension certificate from DigiLocker

First, you will need to login to your account on the web or open the DigiLocker app on your smartphone. It will ask you for your Aadhaar number or registered phone number along with a 6-digit security pin to sign-in. You will receive an OTP to access your DigiLocker. Once you log in successfully, then look for “Bank of Maharashtra Pension Certifications”. Else, you can also search for the “Search Documents” in the menu present in the left side of the website. Write “pension document” and it will provide multiple options. Now, choose “Bank of Maharashtra”. After that, it will provide you a small form wherein you will have to enter the pensioner’s date of birth and PPO number. After that tap on the checkmark below the PPO number row to “provide consent to DigiLocker to share my details with the Issuers for the purpose of fetching my documents.” Once it is one, then click on “Get Document” to get the Pension Certificate.

Access DigiLocker Via WhatsApp

You can now even access DigiLocker via your WhatsApp. All you need to do is simply message 'Hi' on the MyGov WhatsApp number (9013151515), tap on DigiLocker services, and then follow the instructions. This allows you to view and download all the available documents. You can get any of these while texting on WhatsApp.