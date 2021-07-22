New Delhi: The services on Disney+Hotstar, Sonylive, Zomato, Paytm were restored after a brief global outage on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Zomato said it was “back” after its app went down due to a global outage linked to Akamai. As the app went down, users flooded social media sharing hilarious messages about not being able to place their orders, also posting screenshots of the app while it was down.Also Read - Zomato IPO on Paytm: How to Buy Shares, Price Details And More

Phew! We are back! — zomato (@zomato) July 22, 2021

Also Read - Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal 'Stress Eats' as IPO Subscription Goes Live

On the other hand, Akamai also acknowledged the disruption and, after the issue was fixed, confirmed that it was not a result of a cyberattack on its platform. “We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We are continuing to monitor the situation, and can confirm this was not a result of a cyberattack on the Akamai platform,” it shared on his Twitter handle. Also Read - Zomato IPO to Open For Subscriptions: All You Need to Know; Explained

We are continuing to monitor the situation and can confirm this was not a result of a cyberattack on the Akamai platform. — Akamai Technologies (@Akamai) July 22, 2021

On Thursday evening, over 29,000 sites of online streaming platforms such as Hotstar, Sonylive, and food apps Zomato went down in a major internet outage. While some of the websites showed ‘can’t be reached’, others reflected ‘DNS failure’. In the meantime, Disney+Hotstar said they’re trying to fix the issue.

“Due to an unexpected issue, you will not be able to access your favourite content. Our team is working on fixing this at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused,” the OTT platform said in response to a post on Twitter.

Nearly after one hour after the outages was reported, Internet infrastructure provider Akamai confirmed that it is facing an outage.

Due to an unexpected issue, you will not be able to access your favourite content. Our team is working on fixing this at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused. — Disney+HS_helps (@hotstar_helps) July 22, 2021

As per the updates from Internet outage tracker DownDetector, the outage seems to have started at around 8.55 PM on Thursday evening. However, within five minutes, the number of reports from people unable to access Zomato alone stood at around 3,000. There were similar scenes playing out with a number of other services too.

Earlier this month, another major outage was reported at Amazon which had impacted the users around the world. Prior to that, in August, there was a huge outage incident involving Google which also made a huge impact. In the August 2020 outage, Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive, and other Google services also faced disruptions for several hours.

Web services company Akamai Technologies on Thursday said it suffered a massive outage, leading to several websites facing downtime, including in India, like Zomato.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal tweeted that their app was down, due to a widespread Akamai outage. “Our teams are working to ensure all orders placed are delivered in time,” he said.

Social media users reported widespread outage globally.

Earlier this month, an internal problem at another large CDN, Fastly, prompted an hour-long outage at several high-profile websites including Amazon, Reddit, and the UK government site.