Apple iOS 16.1 : Apple has announced to roll out iOS 16.1 update with new features, including 'Live Activities', 'Clean Energy Charging' and more. The new update will be available on October 24. Any iPhone that can run iOS 16 will be able to get iOS 16.1, which includes the iPhone 8 and newer models. There will be some major changes in the new update.

THESE CHANGES ARE EXPECTED IN THE NEW iOS 16.1