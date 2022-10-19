Apple iOS 16.1 : Apple has announced to roll out iOS 16.1 update with new features, including ‘Live Activities’, ‘Clean Energy Charging’ and more. The new update will be available on October 24. Any iPhone that can run iOS 16 will be able to get iOS 16.1, which includes the iPhone 8 and newer models. There will be some major changes in the new update.Also Read - Good News for iPhone Lovers! Apple iPhone 13 Gets Massive Price Cut Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
THESE CHANGES ARE EXPECTED IN THE NEW iOS 16.1
- Live Activities will help users to keep updated about happenings in real-time from the lock screen.
- ‘Live’ feature give updates about an ongoing sports game and tracks the progress of the ride.
- iOS 16.1 allows users to delete the ‘Wallet’ app for the first time. But deleting the Wallet app means many features will not be available, including Apple Pay, Apple Cash, and Apple Card.
- The new update supports ‘Matter’, a new smart home connectivity standard that will enable compatible accessories to work together seamlessly, across platforms.
- ‘Clean Energy Charging’ focuses on decreasing the carbon footprint of the iPhone by planning charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources.
- Battery percentage is available in iOS 16.1 for the iPhone XR, 11, 12 and 13 mini. The battery indicator has been modified by the company, so that when the percentage is activated, a dynamic icon will appear.