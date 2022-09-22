Bengaluru: Global technology brand OnePlus on Thursday unveiled an exciting range of offers across its product portfolio for the festive season this Diwali, including the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue 5G Edition that will be available with lucrative offers. With 5G rollout in the coming months, OnePlus said it is encouraging consumers to upgrade to the 5G experience with its devices across competitive price points.Also Read - Bank Holidays 2022: Banks To Remain Closed For 21 Days in October, Check Full List of Holidays Here

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue is introduced at Rs 32,999 on Amazon.in. Customers can also avail an instant bank discount up to Rs 3,000 on the device via SBI Credit Cards, said the company. In addition, customers will get an additional instant cashback of Rs 500 via Amazon Pay on all prepaid payments with the purchase of the OnePlus 10R Prime Edition (for Amazon Prime members). Also Read - IRCTC Diwali Special Train To Operate From October 4 | Timings, Schedule & Other Details Here

Amazon users who purchase the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue 5G Edition can also avail of a three-month Amazon Prime subscription for free. “OnePlus and iOS users can also exchange their older smartphones to avail an additional exchange offer of Rs 3,000 on Prime Blue edition on Amazon.in,” the company informed. Also Read - OnePlus Fastest-Growing Smart TV Brand, Xiaomi Leads Market Share With 13% Of Total Sales

OTHER OFFERS ON ONEPLUS 10R PRIME AND ONEPLUS 10 PRO:

Users can purchase the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition with up to 9 months No Cost EMI on Axis Bank Card transactions. The OnePlus 10 Pro receives a special festive price of Rs 61,999 and Rs 66,999 for the 8/128 GB variant and 12/256 GB variant, respectively. For the gamer community, the OnePlus 10R 5G also receives a festive season price of Rs 32,999. Additionally, customers can also avail an instant bank discount of Rs 6,000 on OnePlus 10 Pro, Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus 10T 5G and Rs 3,000 on OnePlus 10R 5G. “OnePlus and iOS users can exchange their older smartphones to avail an additional exchange offer of Rs 10,000 on OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Rs 3,000 on OnePlus 10R 5G and Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus 10T 5G,” the company said.

OnePlus has also brought a plethora of attractive offers on TVs, earbuds and other gadgets. Check them out here: