WhatsApp News: Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time when family, friends, and colleagues congregate for a grand celebration. This is also an occasion when people offer their best, be it the outfit they wear or the sweets they eat, nothing less than the best. As per mythology, Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya from exile with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman.
To spread festive cheer, people also send Diwali wishes, images, greetings, and messages via Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms. WhatsApp, over time, has also become one of the most used messaging apps when it comes to extending festive greetings. The platform is used not only to share messages but also documents, videos and photos. However, the application compresses the image size by default, deteriorating quality of the shared photos in the process
However, the user can avoid this quality compression problem on WhatsApp using a simple trick. Here’s a step-by-step guide:
- Open WhatsApp on your phone
- Tap on the three dots and go to WhatsApp Settings
- Here, select Storage and Data. Tap on it
- Now, tap on the Photo upload quality and choose the Best Quality option
- Now, tap on Ok
Below, we have also listed some of the best Diwali wishes that you may like to share with your family and friends:
- I hope you have a blessed, healthy, and prosperous Diwali. A very happy Diwali to you and your family!
- With the light of beautiful diyas and the holy chants, may happiness and prosperity fill your life forever. Wishing you and your family very happy and prosperous Diwali!
- Wishing the goodness of this festive season dwells within you throughout the year. Happy Diwali!