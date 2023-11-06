Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Decorative Lights For Diwali Under Rs 100, Check Unmissable Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Take a look at the best deals on Diwali decorative lights under Rs 100.

New Delhi: Online shopping platforms are very popular as they not only make shopping easier but also bring great deals and sales for customers, giving them the opportunity to buy their favourite products at an extremely low price, as compared to the actual stores. Online shopping platform Amazon is offering bumper discounts on all kinds of products ranging from electronic gadgets to clothes, under its Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. The festive season is about to begin and everyone is excited for Diwali 2023. Diwali is the festival of lights and most people decorate their houses with beautiful lights. If you are looking to buy lights for your home, take a look at the best deals in the Amazon Sale where you can buy the lights under Rs 100…

The Quace 12 Meter Decorative 42 Warm White LED String Lights cost Rs 499 but after a discount of 82%, they are available at Rs 88. These are LED lights, 12 metre long and use a plug for a power source; they can be used indoor and outdoor, depending on the power supply. The colours of this string of lights is ‘warm white’ and the bulbs are made of plastic; therefore are durable and long-lasting.

The original price of Desidiya LED Rice Light for Decoration String and Series Lights is Rs 999 but after a 90% discount, they are available during the amazon sale at Rs 99. These are LED lights, 12 metre (39 feet) long and are energy-efficient; crafted to endure various weather conditions, it ensures long-lasting use for countless celebrations. These are multi-coloured lights suitable for both indoor and outdoor decor.

The cost of Desidiya Led Rice Light for Decoration Strip and Series Lights is Rs 999 but these lights are available at Rs 99 after a 90% discount. These are LED lights, 12 metre long and are corded electric lights; it consists of LED lens and create a warm, festive atmosphere. The colour of these lights is ‘warm white’ and it is durable and long-lasting.

The Lexton 40 Feet LED Decorative String Lights worth Rs 699 are available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 in Rs 79, after a discount of 89%. These are LED lights, 40 feet long and are corded electric lights; they are waterproof and come with a three month-warranty and replacement. The decorative string lights is of ‘warm white’ colour, they are durable, temperature and collision resistant and flexible.

