PUBG Lite-Like Games to Play in 2021: Battle Royale Game PUBG Lite was one of the apps that were banned in September along with PUBG Mobile in India. The BR format that the game shares with PUBG Mobile is what makes the game popular for low-end devices.

With PUBG Mobile Lite's ban and no concrete information on when the game will be relaunched in the country, players and fans have been left with a void. But worry not! There are plenty of other games that players in the country can enjoy in the new year.

Here are five games like PUBG Mobile Lite that you can play in 2021:

1. Royale 3D: Warrior 63

This battle royale game is highly compatible with devices that have low-end specifications, just like PUBG Mobile Lite. As the BR format suggests, players need to fight in a hostile land and be the last person to survive in the lobby.

Much like PUBG Mobile Lite, the buildings and shelters have loot that people have to collect in order to survive through the day. The 4×4 km map is well equipped with necessary vehicles to take you around the maps.

2. Cyber Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting Games

Cyber Fire is an easy to play game that comes with beginner-friendly controls and an auto-shooting feature that makes it easy for users to adapt.

The weaponry in the game is what makes the game even more fun– pixel gun weapons, plasma assault rifles, and their correct usage at the right time can easily help the person become the winner. The added advantage in the game is the fact that you can plat and interact with friends, just like PUBG Mobile Lite.

3. Free survival: Fire Battlegrounds

Free survival is filled with realistic weapons, and runs like in PUBG Mobile Lite, and the aim is to be the winner. The best thing about the game is that you don’t necessarily need an internet connection and can be played online and offline.

The graphics are crisp and the controls are easy to use. Free survival is one of the top contenders of 2021, since the game has a million downloads and a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

4. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

The sole aim of the game is to be the last one standing. For that, the players can pick up guns and loot from various buildings and shelters, which would aid them in defeating the enemies.

Swag Shooter also comes with the option of character customization and the game is filled with a lot of skins. The graphics and the soundtrack of the game is impressive, too.

5. Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS

With pixels like Minecraft, Grand Battle Royale is going to be loved by both BR format players and Minecraft lovers. There are many PvP matches that one can also engage in, if they don’t want to play the BR format.

The game is very similar to PUBG Mobile Lite and is easy to adapt. This online 3D block survival game comes with an array of skins that can be bought in the game.