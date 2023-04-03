Home

Technology

Dogecoin Logo Appears Instead Of Blue Bird On Twitter. Netizens Confused

Dogecoin Logo Appears Instead Of Blue Bird On Twitter. Netizens Confused

Elon Musk has long been a proponent of Dogecoin and has, directly and indirectly, promoted the cryptocurrency over the micro-blogging site.

Twitter logo changed to Dogecoin logo.

Twitter Logo Changed: To the surprise of several users, Twitter’s blue bird logo disappeared and was replaced by the Dogecoin logo on Monday late evening leaving the netizens confused. Users across the globe have reported the change where Twitter’s 17-year-old “bird” logo swiftly updated into that of a Shiba Inu — a prominent dog breed that has its roots in Japan.

It is noteworthy here that Elon Musk has long been a proponent of Dogecoin and has, directly and indirectly, promoted the cryptocurrency over the micro-blogging site.

You may like to read

Twitter’s New Logo Leaves Internet Confused

Does anyone else see the #doge as the twitter logo? pic.twitter.com/F6aoROdIpH — Schmally 🪐 (@jschmalhorst) April 3, 2023

Me checking Twitter updates its website logo to Dogecoin #DOGE. pic.twitter.com/vTTvqfv4yG — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) April 3, 2023

#DOGE logo now appears when you log onto Twitter. What is @elonmusk trying to tell us and how long will it stay there…. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qZPyEvukec — Nebraskangooner (@Nebraskangooner) April 3, 2023

Meanwhile, the inclusion of Dogecoin’s mascot caused the token’s price to surge as people became aware of the reference. Dogecoin rose over 20% to around $0.092 on Monday, notching its highest price in over a month, according to CoinGecko.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.