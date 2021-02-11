New Delhi: Under the manufacturing licence with noted rugged device manufacturer Bullitt, the Motorola smartphones that are drop-proof and shockproof are set to launch in India soon. Bringing it under the brand partnership between Bullitt and Motorola, the former will cash in on Motorola’s history of rugged devices, which has included smartphones such as the first IP67-rated Android phone (the Motorola Defy), and of late, Moto’s ShatterShield technology with the Moto Z Force and Z2 Force. Also Read - 'The French Connection' producer Philip D'Antoni dies at 89

Notably, Bullitt has manufactured rugged mobile phones for many non-smartphone brands in the past such as the engineering giant Cat and the off-roading pioneer Land Rover, among others.

Issuing a statement announcing the partnership, Dave Carroll, executive director of Motorola’s strategic brand partnerships, said, “Bullitt has distinguished itself as a leader in rugged mobile. These devices have broad appeal, from outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers to consumers who just want an ultra-durable phone. We look forward to working with Bullitt to rugged-ise our products, allowing the Motorola brand to be present in a new and growing segment of mobile phone users.”

However, the device specific details of the Motorola phones have not been announced yet, but should be revealed by March-end, the joint statement by Motorola and Bullitt says.

It would be interesting to see if Bullitt and Motorola manage to find the right balance between looks, usability, performance, features and ruggedness of the rugged phones.