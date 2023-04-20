Home

During Apple Saket Store Launch In Delhi, These Fans Met Tim Cook With Old iPhones, Macs

Apple Saket Store Opening Latest Update: Ahead of the opening of the store, hundreds of people lined up outside to get a glimpse of the store as well as the Apple CEO.

New Delhi: After Mumbai, now Delhi got its own Apple Store. The Apple Saket store was opened on Thursday by company CEO Tim Cook. The Apple store is located on the first floor of SelectCITY Walk Mall in Saket. Ahead of the opening of the store, hundreds of people lined up outside to get a glimpse of the store as well as the Apple CEO. Several fans even waited eagerly in line since 6 AM, four hours before the official opening of the store. Among them, many fans were eager to meet Cook with their old iPhones and Macs, and some of them also got autograph from the CEO himself.

Speaking to India Today, one fan named Ayush from Delhi got four products with him such as first Mac with Wi-Fi, iPhone 2G, and an iPad. He had also Apple Watch Zero, the first Apple smartwatch, which was launched in 2015.

The 30-year-old fan said the Apple Watch is something you don’t want to miss and this is the first-generation Apple Watch.

Just like Ayush, another fan named Lakshya brought an iPhone 4s – the first iPhone Cook launched after taking over as Apple CEO and he got it signed by Tim Cook.

Another Apple fan named Madhav from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur was also in the line during the Apple store inauguration in Saket to meet Tim Cook. Another fan Sumit also came with a Steve Job autobiography to get the book signed by Cook.

This guy got his MacBook from 1999. #Apple fan boys are wild! I tell ya! 😀 #AppleSaket pic.twitter.com/shmcAwxPGZ — Sulabh Puri (@sulabhpuri) April 20, 2023

After the Saket Apple store was inaugurated, Tim Cook spent some time with the fans and took photos with them.

While opening the Apple store in Mumbai, Tim Cook was stunned after a fan got the classic 1984 Macintosh that played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s history in the PC market.

What an incredible reception, Delhi, thank you! We’re delighted to welcome our customers to our newest store—Apple Saket! pic.twitter.com/5Jmi79ixzl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 20, 2023

From the time he arrived in India, Tim Cook has met with various stakeholders and policy makers, including PM Narendra Modi, to discuss Apple’s growth in India.

