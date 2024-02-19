DxOMark Review: Honor X9b Vs Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus; Which Is The Better Buy?

108MP primary sensor

5MP ultra-wide-angle lens

2MP macro sensor

DxOMark’s camera evaluation considers factors such as colour accuracy, dynamic range, low-light performance, and autofocus speed. While the X9b’s camera configuration is impressive, the DxOMark score for the device is currently unavailable.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus also offers a triple-camera system, sporting:

108MP primary camera

5MP ultra-wide-angle lens

2MP macro sensor

However, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus has an edge in terms of brightness over the Honor X9b. DxOMark ranks the smartphone at 76th in the Global Rank with a score of 121.

2. Based on Display Quality:

Both phones feature similar display specs and dimensions. However, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus offers higher brightness compared to the Honor X9b, with a 106th rank globally and a score of 123. DxOMark evaluates display attributes such as colour accuracy, contrast, and outdoor visibility.

3. Based on Battery Life:

The Honor X9b packs a 5800mAh battery, providing ample power for extended usage. DxOMark assesses battery life based on real-world scenarios, including web browsing, video playback, and standby time. The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus comes with a 5000 mAh battery, less than its counterpart. The battery performance score for the X9b is 142, with a global ranking of 10th, hinting at the clear winner in this segment.

Both phones have their strengths, with the Honor X9b excelling in battery capacity, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus offers a brighter display. DxOMark’s detailed reviews provide valuable insights for potential buyers looking to make an informed decision.

Honor X9b, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus: Price and Availability

As of today, February 19, 2024, here are the prices of the Honor X9b and Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus in India:

Honor X9b: Rs 25,999 (for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage)

Rs 25,999 (for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage) Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus: Rs 31,900 (for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage)

The Honor X9b is available for purchase on its official Honor website, along with Flipkart and Amazon. The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus can be purchased from official Xiaomi India website as well as Flipkart.