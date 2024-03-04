Home

Technology

Elon Musk Announces New ‘Pinned Post’ Visibility Feature On X, Says ‘Change Coming To Algorithm’

Elon Musk Announces New ‘Pinned Post’ Visibility Feature On X, Says ‘Change Coming To Algorithm’

As the platform continues to evolve, these changes are likely to reshape the way users interact with content and advertisements on X.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. (ANI Photo)

California: Elon Musk on Thursday announced a new user feature on his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Musk said the platform’s recommendation algorithm will ensure that all of a user’s followers see their pinned post every 48 hours.

Trending Now

As a failsafe to deter “gaming of the system,” Musk also revealed that this will only apply for one pinned post every two days.

You may like to read

He added, “This only applies to one pinned post every 48 hours to prevent gaming of the system.”

On February 21, Musk posted on X, “When you pin a post, it is now automatically added to your highlights section. Soon, we will adjust the algorithm to prioritize showing pinned posts to your followers. This will only work once per day to prevent gaming of the system.”

As the platform continues to evolve, these changes are likely to reshape the way users interact with content and advertisements on X, providing more options for a personalized and seamless user experience.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.