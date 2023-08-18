Home

Technology

Elon Musk Eliminates Twitter Block Feature, Except for DMs

Elon Musk Eliminates Twitter Block Feature, Except for DMs

Blocking has become an increasingly important feature for many users due to the increased number of spam responses on their timelines.

X Chief Elon Musk

Washington: Elon Musk, the X chief, announced on Friday that he plans to remove the blocking feature on the social media platform, except for direct messages. Musk said that the blocking feature “makes no sense” and that he believes it is being used to silence people. Musk’s announcement has been met with mixed reactions. Some people support the move, saying that it will allow for more free speech on Twitter. Others are concerned that it will make the platform more hostile and unsafe.

Trending Now

Unclear When Plan to Remove Blocking Feature Will Take Effect

It is unclear when Musk’s plan to remove the blocking feature will take effect. However, it is a significant change that could have a major impact on the way Twitter is used.

The post was in response to a Tesla fan account asking if there was a reason to block rather than mute.

The suggestion that the blocking could be modeled after the service’s old authentication system, which many users see as a security feature, has been pushed back by concerned users, as per the TechCrunch.

“Twitter gives people a variety of tools to control their experience, including blocking,” the company wrote on its help page.

“Blocking helps people in restricting specific accounts from contacting them, seeing their Tweets, and following them. If you have been blocked by another account on Twitter, you can still block other accounts (including any that have blocked you).”

Mute Feature May Still Remain

While the mute may still remain, the features are not the same. Blocking prevents other users from interacting with, viewing and tracking your account. Mute simply hide your post from their feed. Users are not notified that they have been muted. Musk adds that the blocking will remain in direct messages, according to TechCrunch.

Blocking has become an increasingly important feature for many users due to the increased number of spam responses on their timelines. The previous backlash also saw some users banned from X Blue/Twitter Premium accounts when the feature started favoring their replies over non-paying users. Many public figures have also used this feature to remove harassment from their feed.

It remains to be seen when and if the feature will be deprecated. It wouldn’t be the first time Musk reversed course before a deployment. A day after announcing plans to take the service out of light mode, the admin reversed course, saying, “A lot of people have asked to keep light mode, so we will, but the default will be dark and dim will be deleted.”

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES