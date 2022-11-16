Musk Fires More Than A Dozen Twitter Engineers For Criticising Him On Slack

Twitter Lay Offs: The latest round of firings at Twitter appears to have taken place for employees criticizing the new owner Elon Musk on social media platforms and Slack, a messenger for corporates. This comes days after Musk fired a Twitter engineer for fact-checking claims about the app running “super slow” in some countries and two weeks after he laid off half of Twitter’s workforce.

As indicated by several posts on Twitter and reported by NBC news, roughly 20 employees lost jobs at Twitter in the last 48 hours for being critical of Musk’s claims publicly and internally. A former Twitter engineer, Nickrw, took to the micro-blogging platform and said, “Looks like I just got fired for shitposting too”. Prior to his firing, the ex-employee criticised Musk for his claims about the platform running slow in some countries and the company spending $400 per meal on the staff.

MORE EMPLOYEES FIRED FOR ‘SHITPOSTING’

Screenshots of tweets by another laid-off Twitter employee, Sachee, have surfaced online. Although her account is now private, one of the screenshots of her tweet notes that she got fired for “shitposting”. Her bio on Twitter reads, “tech lead/staff software eng at Twitter”. Screenshots of fired employees’ Slack conversations remain unavailable at this point.

To recall, the Tesla chief wrote on Twitter earlier this week that he’s apologetic for the platform running super slow in many countries. Following the tweet, some engineers pointed out that Musk’s claims are false and he does not fully understand technical issues. One of the discharged engineers was Eric Frohnhoefer, whose firing was announced by Musk publicly (now deleted).

Meanwhile, employees who got laid off in the last few hours are reportedly getting a vague email, which notes that they got fired because “their recent behaviour violated company policy”. Musk has also tweeted about the development and said, “I would like to apologise for firing these geniuses. Their immense talent will no doubt be of great use elsewhere.” In a separate tweet, he said that his other venture, Starlink, is rebuilding the internet and he knows “slightly more” than “some guy who wrote a code for a website”.