Elon Musk issues warning to ChatGPT users and parents, says Keep It Away From Kids amid growing AI safety concerns

Business magnate Elon Musk sparked fresh controversy around artificial intelligence (AI) on Friday after he advised parents not to allow their kids to use ChatGPT, a chatbot created by AI research firm OpenAI.

In a social media post on X, which was previously known as Twitter, Musk linked to articles detailing how AI tools were used to plan some recent killings. Reacting to the articles Musk urged users on X to bar kids and individuals with mental health issues from using ChatGPT “until safety can be guaranteed.”

Keep ChatGPT away from kids and the mentally unwell https://t.co/uUrVU99Qgs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 12, 2026

OpenAI didn’t immediately respond to TheDice.News’ request for comment. However, Musk’s comments have since been shared over 53,000 times as of this publication.

Death Incident That Prompted Elon Musk’s Warning

ChatGPT recently came under fire following the death of two young women in Surat, India. According to a preliminary police investigation, detectives believe the women committed suicide after watching each other die.

The duo reportedly typed a search about suicide methods into ChatGPT on their phones found at the scene of their deaths. Both women were discovered inside a temple washroom in Surat where police found empty bottles of anaesthetic and syringes.

Forensic tests revealed traces of the drug in both victims, causing authorities to believe that they ingested it after searching for information online.

AI Controversy: Elon Musk vs OpenAI

In other news, Elon Musk has also been at loggerheads with OpenAI following his decision to withdraw his investments in the company in recent years. OpenAI was founded by Musk and Sam Altman in 2015.

The billionaire SpaceX and Tesla CEO later accused Altman and his team of diverting from their initial vision, which was to build “safe and [Open AI].”

Instead, Musk accused them of becoming “megabrands” and alleged that OpenAI copied his idea without his permission. He also recently filed complaints against OpenAI for this accusation.

Musk later established xAI which also created its own AI chatbot called Grok.

AI Safety Becoming Global Concern

AI safety has become a global talking point after high-profile incidents on AI chatbots were reported earlier this year. Musk isn’t the only leader calling for safety measures around artificial intelligence as governments and tech companies continue to debate possible regulations.

In Italy this month, ministers called for stricter laws around AI models following suspicious prompts discovered on one of its chatbots before it was shut down due to violence. Developers say the tech itself is safe; however, there needs to be better internal moderation when building ethical AI.

Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.