New Delhi: Days after rejecting a seat on Twitter's board, Billionaire Elon Musk has offered to buy the social media giant for about USD 41 billion. Musk's offer price of USD 54.20 per share, which was disclosed in a regulatory filing on Thursday, represents a 38% premium to Twitter's April 1 close, the last trading day before the Tesla CEO's more than 9% stake in the company was made public.

Twitter's shares jumped 12% in premarket trading. Elon Musk, who is also the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, said he invested in Twitter as he believes in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe.

"Since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company," Musk said in a letter to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor.

“My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder,” Musk said.

Earlier this week, Musk said he had abandoned a plan to join Twitter’s board, just as his tenure was about to start. Taking the board seat would have prevented him from a possible takeover of the company.

