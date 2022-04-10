San Francisco: Tech magnate Elon Musk, who has become Twitter Inc’s biggest shareholder, suggested a raft of changes to the social media giant’s Twitter Blue premium subscription service on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Musk, who is now a member of the microblogging site’s board of directors, suggested banning advertising and giving authentication checkmarks to Twitter’s premium subscription users.Also Read - UGC India's Twitter Account Hacked, Third Hacking Of Govt Account In 2 Days

Launched in June 2021, Twitter Blue is the social media giant's first subscription service that offers "exclusive access to premium features" on a monthly subscription basis. The service is available in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Blue already has a modifiable 20 second time to edit tweet feature — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022



Earlier, in another Twitter post, the Tesla CEO also suggested that users who sign up for Twitter Blue should pay significantly less than the current USD 2.99 a month, and should get an option to pay in local currency and cryptocurrency dogecoin.

“Price should probably be ~$2/month, but paid 12 months up front & account doesn’t get checkmark for 60 days (watch for credit card chargebacks) & suspended with no refund if used for scam/spam,” Musk said in a tweet.

“And no ads,” Musk suggested. “The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive,” he added.

But should be different from “public figure” or “official account” checkmark — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

Musk, who disclosed a 9.2% majority stake in Twitter just days ago, also proposed an option to pay with dogecoin and asked Twitter users for their views. He also started a poll on his Twitter account – which has more than 81 million followers – asking whether the firm’s San Francisco headquarters should be converted to a homeless shelter as “no-one shows up (to work there)”. The poll got more 300,000 votes in an hour, with 90% answering yes.

Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

Twitter is yet to issue any comment on Musk’s suggestions. The Microblgging site already lets users tip their favorite content creators using bitcoin. Lat year, Twitter had said that it planned to support authentication for NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, which are digital assets such as images or videos that exist on a blockchain.