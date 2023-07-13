Elon Musk Rolls Out AI Firm xAI To Create ChatGPT Rival: 5 Points To Know

Home

The startup is being led by Elon Musk along with engineers from the same big US technology firms that he hopes to challenge in his bid to build an alternative to ChatGPT.

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and the owner of Twitter, launched his Artificial Intelligence firm called ‘xAI’. The startup is being led by Elon Musk along with engineers from the same big US technology firms that he hopes to challenge in his bid to build an alternative to ChatGPT.

Generative AI caught the limelight with OpenAI’s launch of the popular chatbot ChatGPT, which came in November last year, ahead of the launch of Bard and Bing AI. Elon Musk co-founded OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, in 2015, but stepped down from the company’s board in 2018. Microsoft is an investor in OpenAI. Musk said on several occasions that the development of AI should be paused and that the sector needed regulation. Musk has repeatedly voiced concerns about AI’s potential for “civilizational destruction.”

Elon Musk Launches AI Firm ‘xAI’: 5 Key Points

Eye on safer AI: Elon Musk explained his plan for building a safer AI. Rather than explicitly programming morality into its AI, xAI will seek to create a “maximally curious” AI, Musk said. “If it tried to understand the true nature of the universe, that’s actually the best thing that I can come up with from an AI safety standpoint. I think it is going to be pro-humanity from the standpoint that humanity is just much more interesting than not-humanity,” Elon Musk said, according to a report by news agency Reuters. xAI team: The team at xAI includes Igor Babuschkin, a former engineer at Google’s DeepMind; Tony Wu, who worked at Google; Christian Szegedy, who was also a research scientist at Google; and Greg Yang, who was previously at Microsoft. Nevada-based firm: Elon Musk in March registered a firm named X.AI Corp, incorporated in Nevada, according to a state filing. The firm lists Elon Musk as the sole director and Jared Birchall, the managing director of Musk’s family office, as a secretary. TruthGPT: Elon Musk had said in April that he would launch TruthGPT, or a maximum truth-seeking AI to rival Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Bing AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe. Risks of AI: Dan Hendrycks, who will advise the xAI team, is currently director of the Center for AI Safety and his work revolves around the risks of AI. xAI said it is recruiting experienced engineers and researchers in the San Francisco Bay Area.

