New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk told advertisers why he is finally acquiring Twitter on Thursday, saying that he wants the platform to be the most respected advertising platform in the world where users can see movies or play video games, ranging from all ages to mature.

He took to Twitter to clear the air of speculation around his Twitter take over. He said, "Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences."

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022



“In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature,” Musk wrote to his more than 110 million followers.

He said that the reason he acquired Twitter is because “it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence”.

“There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society,” Musk told his followers, as he gets set to finalise the $44 billion deal before the deadline of October 28 as set by the court.

“In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fueled and catered to those polarized extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost,” the world’s richest man further said.

He said that it is essential to show Twitter users advertising that is as relevant as possible to their needs. “Low relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are actually content,” Musk noted, saying that “let us build something extraordinary together”. He visited Twitter headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday, with a kitchen sink in his hands.