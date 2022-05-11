New Delhi: Tesla Chief Executive and ‘free speech absolutist’, Elon Musk on Tuesday said he would reverse Twitter’s ban on former US President Donald Trump. Speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car conference, Musk said that the decision to ban Trump from Twitter did not silence the former president’s voice, but rather amplified his views among people on the political right. He further called the ban “morally wrong and flat-out stupid.”Also Read - Elon Musk's Mother Questions Twitter On Its Much-Awaited Edit Button After Mistake In Tweet: Here's How It Might Look Like

Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter shortly after the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol. Twitter cited "the risk of further incitement of violence" in its decision.

Trump previously told Fox News that he would not return to Twitter even if Musk purchases the platform and reinstates his account, and said he would use his own social media app called Truth Social, which launched on the Apple app store in late February but was glitchy until more recently when it began letting more users in.

There was no immediate comment from a Trump spokesperson.