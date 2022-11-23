Elon Musk Says Users Will Be Put In Twitter’s Virtual Jails For Violating Its Policies

The suggestion from Elon Musk came after a Twitter follower shared a suggestion for him to improve the micro-blogging site by putting users in 'Twitter jail'.

The Twitter user also suggested another change in order to improve the microblogging platform.

San Francisco: Amid lay off season in the microblogging platform, Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday suggested that the company may put users in virtual jails for violating its policies. The development comes after a Twitter follower shared a suggestion for Musk to improve the micro-blogging site by putting users in “Twitter jail”.

“Twit suggestion 2: Twitter Jail! Share both the reason for ban, number of violations, as well as when account will be freed,” the user posted.

Musk replied: “Agreed”.

The Twitter user also suggested another change in order to improve the microblogging platform.

“Twit suggestion: Add Reach statistic to the Tweet Activity button. Impressions stat is cool to look at but not very useful,” the user posted.

Musk said: “Good idea.”

In its latest product enhancement announcements, Elon Musk recently tweeted last week that the microblogging site is working on a solution to automatically convert long-form text into threads, as Twitter allows only 280-characters which makes it challenging for users to compose a long text.

Earlier this week, he said that the company will work on speeding up the upload time on the micro-blogging platform, in which videos will be given top priority.

(With inputs from IANS)