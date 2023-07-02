Home

Technology

Elon Musk Sets Post Reading Limit On Twitter, Platform Flooded With Hilarious Memes

Elon Musk Sets Post Reading Limit On Twitter, Platform Flooded With Hilarious Memes

According to Twitter Boss Musk’s new order, verified accounts have been limited to reading 6,000 posts per day.

Elon Musk Sets Post Reading Limit On Twitter, Platform Flooded With Hilarious Memes

Twitter News: Social media giant Twitter on Saturday said that the company has applied temporary limits on who will read how many posts in a day, in order to prevent data scraping and system manipulation. The decision has left millions of users were left in the lurch due to “extreme” backend changes at Twitter.

According to Twitter Boss Musk’s new order, verified accounts have been limited to reading 6,000 posts per day. Musk said that unverified accounts will be able to read 600 posts per day and new unverified accounts just 300 posts a day.

You may like to read

“To address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits,” said the Twitter owner.

His clarification came as millions of users across the globe, including in India, slammed him as the micro-blogging platform suffered a major outage globally, which prevented thousands of users from accessing the social media platform.

According to the outage monitor website ‘Down Detector’, more than 7,000 users reported issues with Twitter. “Someone wake up Elon and tell him his $44 billion app isn’t working!” a Twitter user posted. “Me coming to twitter to see why it says ‘rate limit exceeded’ #TwitterDown,” another user wrote.

The hashtags #TwitterDown and #RateLimitExceeded were trending on Twitter.

Reacting to the decision by the Twitter boss, the users said it is against the principles of Twitter.

“This Rate Limit exceeded thing is utter bollocks. It goes against ever Twitter was originally about,” commented one user. “Dude is gonna burn an app he owned to the ground. #RIPTwitter take this s***** rate limit off,” tweeted another.

Unverified accounts after viewing 599 posts in a day. pic.twitter.com/ikvbL7Ryxr — DME 🇳🇦 (@dme_363) July 1, 2023

200 posts in the morning

200 in the afternoon

200 in the night pic.twitter.com/lCtvShqV2g — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) July 1, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.