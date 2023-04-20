Home

SpaceX’s Starship, World’s Biggest Rocket, Explodes in Flight During Test Launch from South Texas

New Delhi: SpaceX’s Starship exploded a few minutes after launching an initial, uncrewed test flight on Thursday, the inaugural flight of a vehicle that Elon Musk wants to use one day for pioneering deep-space missions.

Elon Musk’s company was aiming to send the nearly 400-foot (120-meter) Starship rocket on a round-the-world trip from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border. It carried no people or satellites; both the booster and spacecraft on top were to be ditched into the sea.

Throngs of spectators watched from South Padre Island, several miles away from the Boca Chica Beach launch site, which was off limits. Space’s first try to launch the rocket was called off Monday because of a stuck valve in the rocket during fueling.

