WhatsApp Privacy Update: The encrypted messaging app Signal is seeing a wave of new users after Tesla CEO Elon Musk told his Twitter followers to use the service. Also Read - America Must be a Nation of Law & Order: Trump Condemns US Capitol Violence

Elon Musk tweeted “Use Signal” on Thursday, right after changes were made to WhatsApp’s privacy policy that would lead to more data sharing with its parent company Facebook. Also Read - Elon Musk Becomes World's Richest Person Surpassing Amazon's Jeff Bezos

Signal is a well-known privacy-focused messaging app, that is widely used by security experts, privacy researchers, academics, and journalists around the world. The Signal protocol also underpins WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption, although one key difference is that Signal is open source, while WhatsApp is not.

Musk, who is now the world’s richest person after surpassing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in net worth, earlier in the day tweeted a meme criticizing Facebook for its role in helping members of the mob that stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday organize online. The tweet, an image of a series of ever-larger dominos, juxtaposed the start of Facebook as a hot-or-not women-rating website on the campus of Harvard University all the way into a platform that in one way or another helped facilitate the attack on US Capitol on Wednesday while it attempted to certify Joe Biden as the president-elect.

This is called the domino effect pic.twitter.com/qpbEW54RvM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

WhatsApp’s updated privacy policy and terms of service have new sections including Transactions and Payments Data as well as Location Information. The most notable changes that exist on both updated privacy policy and terms of service are around how WhatsApp shares information with Facebook and its subsidiaries.

Musk has a history of disagreeing with Zuckerberg on Twitter, that goes back many years now. The two have, for example, famously disagreed on artificial intelligence, that Musk argued had to be carefully regulated. When Zuckerberg had spoken against fear mongering over AI, Musk tweeted that the Facebook CEO’s “understanding of the subject is limited.”