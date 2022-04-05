New Delhi: Billionaire Elon Musk is joining Twitter’s board of directors, a day after it was disclosed that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO took a 9% stake in the social media platform. In a regulatory filing Tuesday, Twitter Inc. said that it entered into an agreement with Musk on Monday that will give the billionaire a seat on its board, with the term expiring at its 2024 annual shareholders meeting.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Railways Relaxes COVID Curbs, Lifts Vaccination Criteria For Passengers | Details Here

Musk, either alone or as a member of a group, won't be allowed to own more than 14.9% of Twitter's outstanding stock for as long as he's a board member and for 90 days after, reported Associated Press.

Musk has taken a major stake in Twitter, regulatory filings showed on Monday, sending the social media network's stock soaring and igniting speculation he could seek an active role in its operations.

World’s richest man, Musk, is a frequent Twitter user who often posts controversial messages and announcements, and has long been critical of social media companies. In a recent post he had questioned Twitter’s adherence to free speech and hinted at launching his own platform.

According to a document filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the South African-born billionaire acquired nearly 73.5 million Twitter shares — a 9.2 percent stake in the company.